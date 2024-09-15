JUI-F urges govt to postpone constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has advised the federal government to temporarily delay the clauses related to the judiciary in constitutional amendments, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A separate meeting between government and opposition delegations with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari was held after which the JUI-F leader stressed that his party had not yet received the draft of the proposed amendments in the constitution.

Maulana Haidari stated that JUI-F had met with various political parties to discuss the draft but questioned PML-N leaders on how they could review it without having the document in hand.

“We suggested that the constitutional amendments be postponed to allow for thorough consultations,” he added.

READ: Details of likely Constitutional amendments revealed

Haidari further conveyed that JUI-F had advised the government not to rush the amendments and that they would maintain their stance during the meeting.

“There is no need to hasten the process. If the government continues to rush, we will not be in a position to offer our support,” he warned.

JUI-F requested the government to provide the draft of the amendments to ensure proper review and to allow enough time for thorough consideration.

Haidari emphasized that the government team had been urged to exercise patience and avoid hastily presenting the bill to Parliament.