Abida Parveen addresses health rumors in emotional statement

Abida Parveen has put the swirling rumors about her health to rest with a lengthy testament.

Taking to her Instagram Story earlier this week, the Sufi Queen’s team dismissed the rumors suggesting that she is suffering from cancer and a hospital refused to treat her free of charge.

“Hello, everybody! We have posted about it before, but it seems like it needs to be reiterated. Abida Ji is perfectly healthy and well, Alhamdulillah,” Abida Parveen’s team stated.

They further added, “The rumors spreading on social media lately have blown out of proportion and well-known media outlets have been reporting on a news without confirmation and absolutely no substantial proof. We greatly appreciate your concern, but please verify the information you receive on social media, instead of peddling it forward with no authentication.”

Her team also extended a heartfelt request to all the media outlet to remove all of the unverified posts related to Abida Parveen’s health.

“We apologize for the concern and disarray this may have caused to her fans.Keep her in your prayers. Thank you,” the statement added.

Following the statement, the ardent fans of the singing legend sighed in relief and extended heartfelt wishes to her via social media.