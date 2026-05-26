Abraham Accords are "unacceptable", says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the Abraham Accords are “unacceptable, as they come into collision with our fundamental ideology”.

Talking to a private television channel, defence minister denied any progress in this respect, “neither someone has said to us,” he replied, while asked about the US State Department or someone else has contacted for it. “Even our passport not carrying the name of Israel,” he further said.

Khawaja Asif said that the Gaza agreement is still being violated. “How could we sit with those, who are not reliable for a single day”.

Pakistan’s defence minister said that President Trump has been successful because of his unconventional approach, “His all peace talks have become successful”.

U.S. President Donald ​Trump said on Monday that he asked Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to join the Abraham Accords en ‌masse to normalize relations with Israel as he tries to negotiate an agreement to end the war with Iran.

Pakistan rejected the proposal. None of the other countries has so far publicly reacted to Trump’s demand and a positive response was unlikely when the public mistrust of Israel in these Muslim nations remains high over the scale of its military offensive in ​Gaza.

Trump said he spoke on Saturday to leaders of those countries, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which have already ​signed the accords, a set of agreements to normalize relations with Israel.

A Pakistani security source said Trump’s statement reflected an attempt to use Iran ceasefire diplomacy for a wider push around the Abraham Accords but said the two issues were “not interlinked and cannot be made so.”

“Pakistan is under no compulsion to adhere to any such demand,” the source said.

Abraham Accords

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states. They were first announced in August and September 2020 and signed in Washington, on September 15, 2020, under the mediation of the United States. The Accords since expanded to include other Arab countries, such as Sudan and Morocco, with Kazakhstan, Muslim majority state, joining in 2025.