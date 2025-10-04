Abrar Ahmed: Pakistan cricketer ties the knot

Karachi: Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has tied the knot with Amna Raheem in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The sources have claimed that the iconic cricket figure Walima will be held on October 6, 2025, shortly after he joins the Test squad Lahore.

According to sources, Abrar’s fiance is the choice of his parents, and the relationship has been made with the consent of both families.

It is worth noticing that Abrar Ahmed has been included in the announced Pakistan squad for the Test series against South Africa.

Moreover, he was also part of the Pakistani team squad that played the Asia Cup 2025 final against India last month.

Furthermore, Abrar had represented Karachi Kings for a time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017. Subsequently made a Test debut against England in 2022; the series was too historic, as England landed in Pakistan after a gap of 17 years.

Earlier in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Abrar Ahmed and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga have won hearts worldwide after sharing a heartwarming display of mutual respect following the Men in Green’s Super Four victory over the Islanders in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan secured a five-wicket victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday to climb to second spot at the points table.

However, both Hasaranga and Ahmed had some tense moments on the field when the duo mimicked each other’s celebrations after taking wickets.