PCB shares update on Abrar Ahmed’s injury

CANBERRA: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday shared up update about Abrar Ahmed’s health after the leg-spinner complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI.

The 25-year-old spinner was taken off the field and was sent for a MRI scan.

The board said that it will share further details fter medical panel assess the MRI reports.

Abrar has bowled a total of 27 overs so far in the game against Prime Minister’s XI. The four-day game was scheduled as part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of their three-match Test series against Australia, which is set to take place from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

REPORT FROM THE PITCH: Prime Minister’s XI resumed from their score of 149-2 in 60 overs with Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green on the crease. Right-arm seamer Faheem Ashraf provided the first breakthrough of the day for Pakistan, dismissing Green (46, 96b, 3x4s) to break the 86-run stand.

Nathan McSweeney joined Renshaw on the crease in 42nd over with the scorecard reading 198-3. The two stitched a commanding partnership of 120 runs, mounting pressure on the Pakistan bowlers as the trail steadily decreased.

Imam-ul-Haq claimed the second first-class wicket of his career after he was brought into the attack by the Pakistan captain. Mir Hamza took a stunning catch on Imam’s bowling to help break the formidable partnership. McSweeney walked back to the pavilion after scoring 40 from 105 deliveries, including three fours.

Renshaw batted through the day to reduce the trail for Prime Minister’s XI, bringing it down to just 24. His undefeated knock of 136 from 337 balls, including eight boundaries and a six, made sure Pakistan bowlers toiled throughout the day.

Prime Minister’s XI will start Day four in a commanding position with the unbeaten centurion Renshaw and Beau Webster (21 not out, 86b, 1×6) on the crease.