Abrar Ahmed ruled out of first Australia Test in Perth

Pakistan’s spinner Abrar Ahmed on Sunday was ruled out of the first Test match against Australia which begins in Perth from December 14, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

“During an assessment by the medical team, a provisional diagnosis was made – justifying an MRI scan, which was done on the same day,” the PCB said in a brief press release.

“Abrar Ahmed will undergo an intervention in Perth on Monday, after which conservative rehabilitation under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, will continue his road to recovery.”

“He has not been ruled out of the Test series yet, but keeping the player’s well-being in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second Test will ascertain his availability on this tour,” the PCB said.

It said that chief selector Wahab Riaz, on the request made by the team management, had approved the name of off-spinner Sajid Khan, who would travel to Perth once his travel arrangements were finalised.

Australia tour schedule

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)