PCB shares update on Abrar Ahmed’s health

MELBOURNE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday shared an update on spinner Abrar Ahmed’s health after an injury forced him to opt out of the first test between Pakistan and Australia in Perth.

According to the statement shared by PCB, Abrar Ahmed’s symptoms have significantly improved, and he has started bowling at 50 per cent intensity.

“Although he has worked really well since his diagnosis in Canberra, he still is not 100 per cent asymptomatic. Considering the nature of the injury and the workload required from a spinner in a Test match, Abrar is not yet ready and will therefore not be available for the second Test,” the PCB statement read.

Abrar Ahmed will undergo a preliminary fitness test on 25 December, which will determine his probable return-to-play date.

Abrar Ahmed had complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of Pakistan versus Prime Minister’s XI and Pakistan had to send off-spinner Sajid Khan as his replacement.

Ahead of Melbourne Test, Pakistan has also lost services of pacer Khurram Shehzad and spinner Noman Ali.

The second Pakistan versus Australia test will commence on December 26 in Melbourne.