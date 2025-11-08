Abrar, Saim script Pakistan’s victory in South Africa ODIs

Saim Ayub scored a classy half-century following Abrar Ahmed’s career-best figures, to help Pakistan clinch the ODI series 2-1 on Saturday in Faisalabad.

Chasing a modest 144-run target, Pakistan cruised to victory with seven wickets in hand and 100 balls to spare, showcasing dominance with both bat and ball.

Pakistan’s chase, however, began on a shaky note when Nandre Burger sent Fakhar Zaman back for a two-ball duck in the opening over. The early loss did little to unsettle Pakistan as Saim Ayub and Babar Azam steadied the innings with a fluent 65-run stand for the second wicket.

Babar looked in fine touch, scoring 27 off 32 balls with five boundaries before being run out in the 11th over.

Then Saim and Mohammad Rizwan added another 65-run partnership to put Pakistan firmly in control. Saim played the innings of the match, scoring a stylish 77 off 70 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and one six, before being dismissed by Bjorn Fortuin with Pakistan just 14 runs away from victory.

Rizwan comfortably guided the hosts across the finish line, remaining unbeaten on 32 off 45 balls, including three fours and a six, while Salman Ali Agha chipped in with 5 off 2 balls*. Pakistan sealed the win in the 26th over.

Earlier, South African skipper Matthew Breetzke’s decision to bat first backfired as his side was bowled out for just 143 in 37.5 overs, despite a composed half-century from senior opener Quinton de Kock.

De Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius provided a solid start, adding 72 runs for the opening stand. Pretorius scored 39 off 45 with four boundaries and a six before falling to Salman Ali Agha. De Kock top-scored with 53 off 70 balls, but his dismissal to Mohammad Nawaz in the 25th over triggered a dramatic collapse.

South Africa lost eight wickets for just 37 runs, undone by Pakistan’s relentless spin attack.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 4 for 27 in his 10 overs, consistently troubling the South African middle order. He was well-assisted by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, and Salman Ali Agha, who picked up two wickets each.

Barring the openers, only Breetzke and Nqabayomzi Peter managed to reach double figures, scoring 16 apiece, as South Africa folded well short of a competitive total.

With this emphatic victory, Pakistan not only claimed the series but also gained confidence and momentum heading into their upcoming assignments, while South Africa will look to reassess and regroup after a disappointing batting performance.