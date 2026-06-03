Abrar secures career-best position in ODI rankings

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed climbed to a career-best fourth position in the latest ICC ODI bowlers rankings announced on Wednesday.

Abrar jumped seven places to secure fourth spot with 633 rating points, while Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi was the other notable gainer, climbing four steps to sit on 13th spot.

Both players improved their rankings following performances in the ongoing series against Australia. Besides Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi, no other Pakistani bowler registered significant gains.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to lead the ODI bowlers’ rankings, with England’s Jofra Archer behind him in second position. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj remains third.

In batting, there were no major changes in the top 10 except for Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell retained the No. 1 position, while India’s Virat Kohli sits second, followed by Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran in third.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam retained sixth place with 687 points, while Agha slipped four spots and is now 14th.

Meanwhile, in the Test batting rankings, England’s Joe Root maintained the summit position with 880 rating points. His teammate Harry Brook stayed second with 857 points, closely followed by Australia’s Travis Head on 853 points.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra entered the top 10 after moving up two places, while India’s Shubman Gill dropped one spot to 10th.

For Pakistan, star duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were among the gainers, climbing one place each to 21st and 20th, respectively.

In bowlers, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained at the No.1 spot with 879 rating points. Australia’s Mitchell Starc occupies second place, while Pat Cummins moved one place to third with 832 points.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali remains the country’s only bowler in the Test top 10. He is currently ranked fourth with 817 rating points.