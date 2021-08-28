Abrar Ul Haq’s ‘Baby Shark’ termed the best thing on the Internet

Insafians or not, abundant people are in awe of Abrar-ul-Haq’s rendition of the widely popular nursery rhyme ‘Baby Shark’.

At the convention held to mark Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) three-year performance as the country’s government, singer and politician Abrar-ul-Haq said, “When we were kids, our mothers used to recite the Kalima to get us to sleep. But today, toddlers are provided with electronic gadgets playing “Baby Shark.”

People instantly took to social media to give their views on Abrar-ul-Haq’s remarks and the way he sang the famous rhyme. Most Twitter users called it “The best thing on the internet.”

Video of #AbrarulHaq at Islamabad's Convention Centre singing ‘Baby Shark’ is the best thing on the Internet today. 👶🏻🦈 #babyshark pic.twitter.com/iJIJGC7eEp — Naylasays (@NaylaAmir) August 27, 2021

Hahahahaha this made our day 😂😂😂 it is on repeat 😂😂😂 #AbrarulHaq nailed it 😎@AbrarUlHaqPK Courtesy: Public TV pic.twitter.com/L1lwthI83Q — Muhammad Bilal (@SpeakerBilal) August 27, 2021

That #AbrarUlHaq version of Baby shark is too Hilarious 🤣 — Amna Khan🌐 (@amnakhani123) August 28, 2021

A few people who had earlier found the poem lame, now love it because of how the Billo De Ghar singer intoned it.

I always found this poem lame but now Abrar ul Haq has sung this, it has become my favorite.

Please help me 🙈#AbrarUlHaq #ForeverFavorite https://t.co/mBh6X6o2Ab — Aamna Jamil (@AamnaJamil911) August 27, 2021

Most people also lauded Abrar-ul-Haq for stating the facts and bringing a very pivotal topic into the limelight.

Abrar Ul Haq stating nothing but facts 😄!! In a recent speech Abrar Ul Haq stated an observation he had had for a long time. Please tell us if you agree with him in the comments below. #abrarulhaq #funny pic.twitter.com/XhAJhPiHvx — The Verífíed Live (@TheVerifLive) August 27, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday unveiled the PTI government’s three-year performance report and highlighted the key achievements of his government during its three years in power in Convention Center Islamabad.