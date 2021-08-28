Saturday, August 28, 2021
Syed Omer Nadeem

Abrar Ul Haq’s ‘Baby Shark’ termed the best thing on the Internet

Insafians or not, abundant people are in awe of Abrar-ul-Haq’s rendition of the widely popular nursery rhyme ‘Baby Shark’.

At the convention held to mark Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) three-year performance as the country’s government, singer and politician Abrar-ul-Haq said, “When we were kids, our mothers used to recite the Kalima to get us to sleep. But today, toddlers are provided with electronic gadgets playing “Baby Shark.”

People instantly took to social media to give their views on Abrar-ul-Haq’s remarks and the way he sang the famous rhyme. Most Twitter users called it “The best thing on the internet.”

A few people who had earlier found the poem lame, now love it because of how the Billo De Ghar singer intoned it.

Most people also lauded Abrar-ul-Haq for stating the facts and bringing a very pivotal topic into the limelight.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday unveiled the PTI government’s three-year performance report and highlighted the key achievements of his government during its three years in power in Convention Center Islamabad.

