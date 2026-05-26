Abrar-ul-Haq drops spiritual advice for hopeless Gen Z

Famous Pakistani musician Abrar-ul-Haq has provided powerful, significant spiritual advice to Generation Z (Gen Z), informally known as Zoomers, who may be feeling hopeless, in a recent interview.

Abrar-ul-Haq, aka the King of Bhangra, is widely recognized for his presence in large gatherings, charming crowds through his melodious musical performances; indeed, his songs are played and sung at almost every Punjabi wedding or festival. The 57-year-old artist has long been in the spotlight, establishing himself as a musician, philanthropist, and politician. People have genuinely admired him for decades, and the artist has always remained deeply grounded, which is the main quality that wins ordinary people’s hearts.

Sincerely advising Gen Z, Abrar-ul-Haq stated that they should always ask Allah for big things, revealing, “I never believed I would be on a stage today, but out of any circumstances, Allah made me a star.”

The renowned singer further added that Allah has the potential to give you the best beyond your imagination; therefore, always ask Him for blessings as high as possible. No matter who you are, if your faith is extraordinary and unmatched, Allah will surely bless you.