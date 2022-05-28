The Punjaabban song: Abrar-ul-Haq gets credit in Karan Johar movie

Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq finally got credit in Karan Johar’s movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ for his iconic song ‘Nach Punjaban’ rehashed as ‘The Punjaabban Song’.

For those unversed, celebrated singer of Pakistan, Abrar-ul-Haq had earlier called out Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar for plagiarising his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ in the upcoming movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ as glimpsed in the trailer.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Abrar claimed, “I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages.”

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

However, his accusations were denied by the makers of the movie when a UK-based record label ‘Movie Box’ got into the matter and assured that the song was licensed by them to be included in the movie.

Now, the official music video for the controversial ‘Punjaabban’ song premiered on the video platform YouTube, Saturday, crediting Haq for his song. His name had been added to the music composition and lyrics under the credits.

‘Original Song Credits’ have been added in the description as well, which read “Nach Punjaban By Abrar Ul Haq from the album Nach Punjaban, Courtesy of Moviebox (Birmingham) Limited.”

The romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh in lead roles has been helmed by Raj Mehta and is slated to hit theatres on June 24.

