Abrar-ul-Haq says he turned down Bollywood film offer with Katrina Kaif

Pakistan’s prominent singer and former politician Abrar-ul-Haq claimed he was offered a film opposite Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif but turned it down.

Sitting across from YouTuber Hafiz Ahmed on his video podcast, celebrated singer Abrar-ul-Haq asserted that he has indeed received offers to star in Bollywood films, one of which was opposite Katrina Kaif, which he rejected.

He said, “Yes, I received movie offers [from India]. I also received an offer for an album. But I didn’t understand their contract.”

“‘You can’t speak, you can’t talk about Kashmir, etc.’ I thought that a country that believes in the freedom of expression shouldn’t say such things. So I didn’t do that album,” elaborated Haq on the terms and conditions which made him turn down the offer.

Further speaking about the film offer, the ‘Nach Punjaban’ hitmaker recalled, “There’s a company called Eros, they offered a movie. The actress was Katrina Kaif.”

“My friends were after me, saying, ‘If you don’t want to do it, let us go!'” he remembered with a laugh. “But I didn’t want to do movies. They called me excitedly and they even said, ‘No one has ever refused us, but you have. No one has ever told us they don’t want to do [the film]. We thought you’d come running.'”

When asked if there are any upcoming musical collaborations across the border, the singer disclosed, “It’s ongoing. I’ve [collaborated] with Gurdas Maan, he’s a favourite of mine.”

