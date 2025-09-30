‘Abrar was deliberately benched to make room for Shadab'

Cricket analyst Dr. Nauman Niaz has made a staggering revelation stating that mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed was deliberately benched to make room for all-rounder Shadab Khan.

He made this claim while appearing at the ARY talk show Khabar on Monday.

Niaz didn’t stop here and revealed that Mohammad Nawaz’s action is under observation, which is why Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team management didn’t take the risk of bowling him often during the tournament.

“They were deliberately benching Abrar for Sufyan [Muqeem] initially to make room for Shadab Khan,” he said. “It was a desperate move to play Abrar in the tournament.”

Shadab recently underwent shoulder surgery after persistent discomfort in his right shoulder, an issue that had been troubling him before Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Dhaka in July.

Following medical consultations, surgery was deemed necessary to address the problem.

The leg-spinner, who was appointed vice-captain during Pakistan’s white-ball tour of New Zealand earlier this year, is now focused on regaining full fitness ahead of major assignments.

He missed the recently concluded Asia Cup as well.

Moreover, host Mohammad Malik went on to ask what the next steps should be taken to move forward.

To which, former Chief Selector Haroon Rasheed suggested that Pakistan should form three tears to bring a polished crop of talent into the side.

He urged to stick with the current crop as T20I World Cup is on the horizon early next year.