Asia Cup 2025 final: Basit Ali demands removal of head coach Mike Hesson

Former cricketer Basit Ali has demanded the immediate removal of Pakistan’s head coach, Mike Hesson for his ‘poor’ planning in the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking in ARY News’ special transmission, Basit Ali said Pakistan lost to India in the final due to poor planning of Mike Hesson. ” I request PM Sharif to sack the foreigner coach and appoint a local who can feel for the country.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Basit Ali also questioned the team’s preparation and leadership ahead of the upcoming T20I World Cup as the Green Shirts have been unable to down any big team on the field.

Expressing his disappointment after Pakistan’s recent performances, Basit Ali said that captain Salman Ali Agha is unfit to lead the side, calling him a “yes man” who fails to take decisive actions on the field.

Read more: India refuses trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: sources

He also raised concerns over team management decisions, particularly the decision not to bowl Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz during crucial moments of the recent match.

Basit Ali further alleged that star pacer Shaheen Afridi has been treated unjustly under the current leadership, urging PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to take bold decisions before the World Cup to restore balance in the squad and regain public confidence.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi was sacked unjustly, he should be re-appointed as captain of the national side,” he added.