Absher warns people about handling suspicious messages claiming relationship with platform

RIYADH: Absher platform has warned beneficiaries of its services from dealing with any suspected messages alleging relation with the platform or the main gate of the Ministry of Interior.

It noted that there are attempts to fraud users through fake links to access the page of the platform, with the aim of obtaining users’ data and using them in suspicious operations.

The platform stressed the importance of double-checking links while using the platform, noting that the platform can be reached through www.absher.sa, and that users can access the website of the Ministry of Interior through https://www.moi.gov.sa. — SPA

Absher is a smartphone application which allows citizens of and residents in Saudi Arabia to use a variety of governmental services. Amongst several other services with the Absher app, it can be used to apply for jobs and Hajj permits, passport info can be updated, and electronic crimes can be reported.