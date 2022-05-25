Absolutely not! No question of any deal with govt, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly rejected reports of a deal with the federal government and said that they are moving towards Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle to deny the rumours, Imran Khan said that rumours and deliberate disinformation are being spread that a deal has been done.

“Absolutely not! We are moving towards Islamabad and no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till the announcement of dates for the dissolution of assemblies and elections are given,” he said and urged the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to join.

Rumours & delib disinfo that a deal has been done. Absolutely not! We are moving towards Islamabad & no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given. Calling all ppl of Islamabad & Pindi to join — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 25, 2022



Moreover, the federal government has denied reaching any understanding with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over a venue for the party’s long march -Azadi March- in Islamabad.

“There is no agreement between PTI and the federal government,” Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said from her Twitter handle following rumours of both sides reaching an understanding over the venue of the PTI’s long march.

She said that any report of agreement between PTI and federal government was baseless. “We have not reached an agreement with an armed mob that killed a police constable,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

وفاقی حکومت اور پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے درمیان کوئی معاہدہ نہیں ہوا ۔ حکومت اور تحریک انصاف کے درمیان مذاکرات اور معاہدہ کی خبر بے بنیاد ہے .پولیس اہلکاروں کو شہید کرنے والے مسلح جتھے کے ساتھ کوئی معاہدہ نہیں کیا گیا. — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 25, 2022



Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the government to provide an alternate place for PTI’s long march –Azadi March- towards Islamabad and directed both parties to sit together and find an amicable solution to it.

The three-member apex court while hearing a petition against the blockade of roads in the federal capital directed the chief commissioner Islamabad to arrange an alternate place for PTI’s long march. “The chief commissioner and chief secretary should sit with the PTI leaders and hold talks to resolve the matter,” the Supreme Court directed.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that a traffic plan should be devised to reach the venue of the long march. “The PTI lawyers should also consult with their leadership for the alternate space,” the court remarked and adjourned the hearing for 2:30 pm.

