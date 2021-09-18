Abu Dhabi abolishes COVID-19 testing requirement for entry from within UAE

After fall in the number of coronavirus cases, Abu Dhabi has abolished a requirement for visitors coming from other parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to show a negative COVID-19 test report.

According to the UAE’s official news agency, the changes, effective from Sunday (September 19), come after the Covid-19 infection rate in the UAE capital fell to 0.2% of total tests.

Citing a decision by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee. Abu Dhabi already restricts entry to public venues including malls and beaches to people who are vaccinated or have tested negative for coronavirus under a green pass system.

The COVID-19 testing requirements had largely affected people traveling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai for work.

“The committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures,” the official statement said.