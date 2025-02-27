web analytics
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince lands in Pakistan on official visit

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday arrived in Islamabad on his first official visit to Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

As the crown prince landed at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with cabinet members and senior diplomatic and government officials.

The venue was decorated with the flags of Pakistan and the UAE while a group of kids also welcomed the dignitary by waving the flags of both countries.

The crown prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders.

During the visit, the crown prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and promote economic and investment cooperation.

Both sides will sign several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding to bolster existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors.

These commitments are expected to open new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at furthering economic cooperation between both the countries and their peoples.

