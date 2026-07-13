ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi has unveiled the region’s first dedicated licence plates for autonomous vehicles, reinforcing its commitment to advancing smart mobility and driverless transportation.

The newly introduced blue-coloured licence plates are designed exclusively for self-driving vehicles operating under commercial services and testing programmes.

Vehicles offering commercial autonomous transport services will display licence plates marked “Auto Drive,” while those used for testing and pilot projects will carry plates labelled “Test.”

Officials said the new identification system will help authorities easily recognise and monitor autonomous vehicles, improve road safety, and ensure operators meet approved technical and operational requirements.

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi’s wider strategy to accelerate the deployment of autonomous mobility solutions and strengthen the emirate’s smart transport infrastructure.

The launch comes shortly after Abu Dhabi Mobility, the Integrated Transport Centre under the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), inaugurated a dedicated control room for autonomous vehicle operations on July 10.

Equipped with advanced real-time monitoring, data analytics, and decision-support technologies, the control centre is intended to enhance oversight of autonomous transport services while improving safety and operational efficiency.

According to Abu Dhabi Mobility, the facility allows authorities to monitor vehicle movements, track routes and speeds, coordinate emergency responses, manage permits, approve operating routes, and generate analytical reports to optimise autonomous transport operations.

The introduction of the new licence plates is the latest in a series of regulatory measures aimed at supporting autonomous mobility in Abu Dhabi. On June 27, the emirate also introduced regulations governing the testing of autonomous and remotely operated small marine vessels.

The “Requirements and Controls for Testing Autonomous Marine Crafts” framework establishes a mandatory permit system for testing activities while promoting maritime safety, protecting lives and property, and preserving the marine environment.