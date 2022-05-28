Abuzar Afzal: Pakistani youth abducted by terrorists in Nigeria

A Pakistani youth Abuzar Afzal – a resident of Punjab’s Multan city- has allegedly been abducted by terrorists in Nigeria, ARY News reported.

The video of the abducted youth Abuzar Afzal went viral on social media in which he was seen standing alongside other abductees. It was learnt that Abuzar and other people were abducted by the terrorists after an armed attack on a train.

In the video message, the Pakistani man said that he was among 62 persons who had been kidnapped on March 28. The father of the abducted man said that his son completed PhD in Microbiology and he was performing duties as the general manager at a foreign company.

He said that the abductors had demanded the release of their accomplices arrested by the Nigerian government in exchange of the abducted civilians.

Abuzar’s father further said that he requested the federal government to provide assistance for the release of his son but nobody contacted him nor the details of any action were shared with him.

The family of Abuzar Afzal appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to contact their Nigerian counterparts for releasing him.

