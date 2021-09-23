AC adjourns Paragon Housing scandal hearing until October 12

LAHORE: An accountability court (AC) in Lahore on Thursday adjourned the Paragon Housing scandal case hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique, ARY News reported.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before the court of AC Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk. The accused were allowed to leave the court premises after marking their attendance.

In today’s hearing, the court recorded the statement of PWD employee. Later, the hearing was adjourned until October 12.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.