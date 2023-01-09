AC adjourns Asif Ali Zardari’s acquittal plea in Thatta water supply case

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court (AC) on Monday adjourned the acquittal plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta water supply case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accountability court judge Nasir Javed hear the acquittal plea in the Thatta water supply case.

Former president Asif Zardari’s counsel appeared before the court and asked the court to accept the application to adjourn the acquittal plea.

The AC adjourned the plea till January 19, where the PPP leader and Asif Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naik will appear before court.

Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of Thatta water supply references against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Ejaz Ahmed Khan and others following the strike of lawyers.

It is pertinent to note here that the anti-graft body nominated Zardari, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, and 12 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam. The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference and Ashfaq Leghari and Incharge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto in the interim reference.

