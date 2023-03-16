AC extends interim bail of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has extended interim bail of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Haroon Yousaf did not appear before the accountability court.

The counsel of Haroon Yousaf filed an exemption plea in the court on his behalf as he went to perform Umrah.

The accountability court accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf’s exemption plea and extended his interim bail till March 28.

The court also extended the interim bail of other accused in the case till March 28.

Read more: IHC RESTRAINS NAB FROM ARREST OF PM’S SON-IN-LAW

Earlier the court restrained the NAB from the arrest of Haroon Yousaf Aziz.

Haroon Yousaf, PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman, and daughter Rabia Imran were declared absconders by the court for avoiding their appearance in the case proceedings.

Suleman recently ended his self-exile and returned to the country after securing an interim protective bail from the IHC.

Comments