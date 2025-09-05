AC Milan greet Muslims on occasion of Mawlid Al-Nabi

September 5, 2025: AC Milan on Friday wished Muslims around the world on the special occasion of Mawlid Al-Nabawi (S.A.W).

Muslims and followers of Islam observe 12 Rabiul Awwal (September 5/6) as the birth date of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This day, which is celebrated among a section of Muslims as the birthday, is known as the Mawlid Al-Nabawi (S.A.W). It is largely observed by Muslims, who follow the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought.

The Serie A club took to social media to wish their Muslim fans worldwide on the occasion.

“From the Rossoneri family to the Islamic world, Wishing you all the best on the occasion of #MawlidAlNabi,” AC Milan wrote on X [Twitter].

From the Rossoneri family to the Islamic world ♥️🖤 Wishing you all the best on the occasion of #MawlidAlNabi 🌙 pic.twitter.com/Xv84yy4KJW — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 4, 2025

The day is also called Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

On this occasion, celebrations, feasts and street processions are held. Devotees also visit mosques and hold commemorative meetings to recall the teachings of the Prophet while some hold special prayers at home.

AC Milan, meanwhile, have a shaky start in the Serie A 2025-26 season and currently are at the eight spot at the points table.

Milan have played two matches so far in the league, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat against US Cremonese, while registered a 2-0 victory against Lecce.

AC Milan have a rich history in the Italian professional football. It was founded in 1899, and competes in the Serie A, the top tier of Italian football.

They have won the Serie A title 19 times, Serie B title twice, lifted Copa Italia on five occasions, and won the UEFA Champions League seven times.