AC rejects Fawad Chaudhry’s bail plea in graft case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday rejected the bail plea of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case, ARY News reported.

AC judge Nasir Javed heard the case and rejected Chaudhry’s bail plea in a case related to misappropriation in construction projects in Jhelum.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry along with his group announced the boycott of the general elections 2024.

According to details, the former miniter wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in which it was said that there is no point in such elections in which ‘there is no right to choose’.

Fawad Chaudhry is currently in jail over allegations of financial irregularities in the development projects in Jhelum, Punjab.