AC reserves verdict in Ishaq Dar’s Assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday reserved its verdict on the acquittal pleas of finance minister Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case against him and others, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accountability court will announce the reserved verdict on the acquittal applications of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case tomorrow.

The other co-accused former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed’s counsel Adnan Sheikh also completed his arguments.

Upon the completion of arguments, the Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, reserved the verdict on the acquittal pleas.

Earlier, an accountability court (AC) granted a one-day exemption from court appearance to Finance Minister Dar in the assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a reference was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Dar following the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar left the country in November 2017 on the pretext of seeking medical treatment in London.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court (AC) due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

