AC reserves verdict on Asif Ali Zardari others money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court (AC) in Islamabad reserved verdict in a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana resumed the hearing on the money laundering case.

Asif Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek told the court that his client is facing charges of corruption worth Rs 30 million, which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) couldn’t prove yet.

He informed the court that after the NAB amendments, this case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the NAB anymore. Farooq H Naek told the court to send back this reference to NAB.

The court also accepted Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other suspects’ pleas for one-day exemption from personal appearance.

Read more: NAB ISSUES ARREST WARRANTS FOR ZARDARI IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued warrants for the arrest of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the mega money laundering case.

It is pertinent to mention here that former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were among over a dozen suspects named in the money-laundering scam.

According to the FIR registered by FIA, transactions of billions of rupees were made into suspicious accounts, including the Zardari Group, owned by the PPP leaders.

In December 2016, the Pakistan Rangers conducted raids at the Karachi office of the Omni Group of Companies and the residence of its owner Anwar Majeed and confiscated records allegedly related to money laundering.

Comments