Academic activities remain suspended at KU due to teachers’ protest

KARACHI: Academic activities at the Karachi University (KU) remain suspended on the second consecutive day due to teachers’ protest against the behaviour of the secretary Universities and Boards Department, Mureed Rahimon, ARY News reported.

Secretary Teachers’ Association, Mohsin Ali said the academic activities at the KU will remain suspended and black day will be observed against the behaviour of the secretary Universities and Board.

The secretary refused to accept the laws of the selection board and adopted ‘inappropriate’ behaviour, Mohsin Ali claimed. He also alleged that the Sindh government wanted to curtail the powers of the universities which is unacceptable for them.

On Tuesday, the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) announced a boycott of classes for two more days after Secretary Mureed Rahimo had postponed the session of the Selection Board without seeking prior permission.

Speaking at a press conference President of the Teachers’ Union Shah Ali Al-Qadr said that the teachers of Karachi University believe the secretary board attacked the university’s sovereignty by deliberately suspending the selection board that was to be convened on December 31 (Monday).

KUTS also demanded from the Sindh government to appoint a regular vice-chancellor to the varsity.

A meeting of the association would be held on Thursday to discuss the future course of action, KUTS President Dr Shah Ali Al-Qadr said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KU had been deprived of a permanent vice chancellor for the last three years.

Comments