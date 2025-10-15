Academy announces Jennifer Fox as producer for 16th Governors Awards

Governor of Academy Producer Branch, Jennifer Fox, will return to produce the 16th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on November 16.

This marks Jennifer Fox’s seventh time overseeing the prestigious event.

Academy President Howell Taylor praised Fox’s unmatched expertise in producing the Governors Awards, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome her back to kick off our 98th Oscars events with the celebration of four truly remarkable honorees”.

This year, the Honorary Oscar will be awarded to Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise and Wynn Thomas, while the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be presented to Dolly Parton.

The ceremony will take place at the Ray Dolby at Ovation Hollywood.