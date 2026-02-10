Academy Awards to cease screening of Oscar-nominated films

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to discontinue its long-standing practice of screening Oscar-nominated films for members after nominations are announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was communicated to Academy members through the January Academy Bulletin, though broader awareness emerged only recently after some members attempted to organise opposition to the move. The Academy stated that post-nomination screenings attracted an average attendance of just five members over the past two years, despite costing thousands of dollars per screening.

Historically, the Academy hosted in-person screenings of Oscar-eligible films throughout the awards season in major cities including Los Angeles, the Bay Area, New York and London, with additional screenings scheduled after nominations were revealed. However, attendance has declined significantly in recent years, a trend the organisation attributes largely to the introduction of its members-only streaming platform, the Academy Screening Room, launched seven years ago.

While some members expressed frustration with the decision, arguing that films such as Frankenstein and Avatar: Fire and Ash require theatrical viewing for proper evaluation, the Academy maintains that members already have ample opportunities to see nominated films on the big screen before nominations. These include official Academy screenings, commercial theatrical runs, and studio-hosted For Your Consideration (FYC) screenings.

The Academy also pointed to its members-only website, which features a dedicated calendar allowing studios to notify members about upcoming FYC screenings. Additionally, all nominated films remain accessible to members via the Academy Screening Room.

In its letter, the organisation emphasised that it hosted more than 300 first-run Oscar-qualifying screenings across multiple cities in recent months, including showings for nominated films, shortlisted international features and short film categories.

The Academy thanked members for their participation and reaffirmed its commitment to providing diverse viewing options throughout awards season.