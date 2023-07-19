ACC President Jay Shah unveils Asia Cup schedule before PCB

NEW DELHI: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah on Wednesday unveiled the anticipated Asia Cup schedule, minutes before the schedule and trophy unveiling ceremony called by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Jay Shah unveiled the schedule of the continental event, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men’s ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023

“I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men’s ODI [Asia Cup 2023], a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all,” wrote Shah.

It is worth mentioning that Shah’s tweet came just around half an hour prior to PCB chair Zaka Ashraf’s press conference to announce the schedule of the tournament, followed by a trophy unveiling ceremony.

As per the schedule shared by Jay Shah, this year’s Asia Cup will kick off with host Pakistan taking on Nepal in the curtain raiser on August 30 in Multan.

Pakistan will host a total of four matches including a Super 4s fixture.

India’s group stage matches including the anticipated clash against Pakistan, scheduled on September 2, will be held in Kandy while the rest of the Super 4s matches, including the final will be played in Colombo.

The arch-rivals Pakistan and India will come face to face again on September 10 in Colombo if both manage to qualify for the Super 4s.

Read More: Asia Cup 2023: ACC accepts PCB’s hybrid model

Like the previous edition, the Asia Cup schedule holds a possibility of treating the cricket fans with a maximum of three Pakistan-India matches in a single tournament if both arch-rivals, in a first, simultaneously qualify for the final.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup features six teams, divided into two groups, the top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super 4s. The continental event will run from August 31 to September 17.

Hosts Pakistan are placed in the same group as arch-rivals India and Nepal while the other group includes defending champions and co-hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the ODI format and will serve as an opportunity for the Asian teams to bolster their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup.