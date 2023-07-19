29.9 C
Accession day: PM Shehbaz vows unflinching support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has expressed unflinching support and solidarity with Kashmiris on the Day of Accession to Pakistan, ARY News reported.  

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said the government and the people of Pakistan expressed their unflinching support and solidarity with Kashmiris living in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the world.

PM Shehbaz reiterated that without the just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, South Asia would never be able to attain durable peace and unlock its true development potential.

The Day marked the adoption of a resolution by All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at a convention in Srinagar in 1947 that called for merging Kashmir with Pakistan, he added.

“We strongly condemn the relentless Indian persecution of Kashmiris & grave violation of human rights and call upon the UN and international community to ensure the implementation of the UN resolutions,” he wrote.

 

