Saturday, July 1, 2023
Accidental fire kills 15-years old girl in Karachi

KARACHI: A 15-year-old girl lost her life in Karachi after a pistol was accidentally fired when she was playing with it, ARY News reported on Saturday. 

Police said that the deceased girl was playing with the weapon when it went off and a bullet killed her on the spot. The incident was reported in the Al-Habib Society of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar.

A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home and began the investigation.

Separately, a five-year-old boy was injured in Raiwind after a pistol was accidentally fired by his uncle while cleaning the weapon.

Police said that the accused was cleaning the pistol when it went off and a bullet injured the child in Raiwind. A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home besides arresting the accused.

