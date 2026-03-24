Speeding water tankers claim three lives in Karachi

At least three people have been killed and a child injured in two separate road accidents in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist died after being hit by a water tanker near Korangi Godam Chowrangi, Karachi. A child was also injured in the crash.

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Police say the tanker driver has been arrested, and CCTV footage from the area is being obtained as part of the investigation. The identities of the deceased and the injured child are yet to be confirmed.

In a separate road accident on the Northern Bypass near Hamdard University, a tanker collided with a rickshaw, killing two people on board.

Rescue officials said the victims have been identified as 25-year-old Imran and 26-year-old Saad. Their bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital.