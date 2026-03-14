Karachi: Tanker runs over motorbike, leaves one dead three injured

KARACHI: A reckless tanker driver crushed four children riding on a motorbike in Karachi’s Manghopir area, leaving a child dead and three others injured.

The tanker driver, who fled from the scene of the accident, was later arrested.

Local police said that the motorcycle was run by a minor, Sharjeel, who was driving his brother, sister and a cousin to leave them to school.

Children have been residents of Mehran City. The deceased child has been named Hassan, while the injured have been identified as Fatima, Abdullah and Sharjeel.

The dead body and injured have been transferred to hospital.

The tanker driver who had fled from the accident scene was arrested from the jurisdiction of Pakistan Bazaar police station.

The increasing number of traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles in Karachi, claimed several lives pointing out flaws in traffic management in the port city.

Earlier, a three-year-old girl was killed, and two others were injured after a speeding oil tanker ran over a motorcycle near Korangi Crossing in Karachi, police said.

The accident occurred near Korangi Crossing Bridge in Allahwala Town when the tanker struck the motorcycle carrying three family members.

According to police, the deceased child, identified as Sara, was travelling with her 18-year-old uncle, Raj Muhammad, and her one-year-old brother, Subhan.

The uncle was reportedly taking the children to buy juice when the speeding tanker hit them.

Sara died on the spot, while Raj Muhammad and Subhan sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the family resides in Allahwala Town, and originally belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan. After completing legal formalities at the hospital, the body was handed over to the grieving family.

Following the accident, the tanker driver attempted to flee; however, bystanders caught him and handed him over to Zaman Town Police.