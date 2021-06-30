Accomplices turn out to be killer of ‘robber’ in Karachi   

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have resolve the mystery surrounding the murder of a man whose body had been recovered from an auto-rickshaw two and half months ago in Karachi, as his accomplices turned out to be his killer, ARY News reported.

According to police, a man had been found shot dead in an auto-rickshaw on 11th of April in Liaquatabad Town. After being informed, police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police had registered a case and launched investigations into the murder. On Wednesday, the police arrested three suspects named Shah Zaib, Farooq and Habib. During the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to killing their accomplice in Liaquatabad Town.

The police said that the suspects had killed the man after a dispute over distribution of the looted money.