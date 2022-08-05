Account hack or publicity stunt? Katrina Kaif Insta title changed

Netizens believe that the official Instagram handle of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been hacked after her account title was changed for a time being.

The Bollywood star and beauty mogul sent her fans into a tizzy on Thursday after the title of her official account on the photo and video sharing application with over 66 million followers, was changed to Camedia Moderatez for a time period.

The hacker changed the profile picture and name omg#KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/EefHyNg9kA — PhoneBhoot 4th November☎️👻 (@MsHarleenSahani) August 4, 2022

The title remained Camedia Moderatez for a brief time period before it went back to reflect her original name after a few hours. While her huge fanbase seems genuinely worried about the actor’s social media account, many believed it was a promotional gimmick for her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

What’s up with #KatrinaKaif ‘s IG ? Is it hacked or what ?? pic.twitter.com/FxKIRAABtj — .Kay Katrina. (@Nitish_B2) August 4, 2022

The name change had social users wonder what is the correlation between Kaif and this new account name, as according to the synopsis of the movie, she plays the character of Sonali and not Camedia Modratez. The horror comedy features newcomers Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well.

Camedia Moderatez, who? Dont tell me Katrina ‘s account is being hacked. 😨 #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/PLyextIhbV — 💟 Mira 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) August 4, 2022

On the acting front, Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ last year before her intimate marriage to Vicky Kaushal. In the upcoming slate, she has titles ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Tiger 3’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meanwhile, in other news, Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal received death threats from a social media user.

Kaushal complained of a person posting threat messages to his wife Katrina Kaif on the visual-sharing social site Instagram when the two were on a Maldives trip to mark Kaif’s 39th birthday last month.

