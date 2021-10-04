Accountability Court hears PIA illegal recruitment reference

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Monday heard a reference pertaining to illegal recruitment in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) against PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and other accused, ARY News reported.

A co-accused Tariq Mehmood Pasha cross-examined a NAB witness Irfan Afzal in the hearing today.

PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi did not appear in court after being given permanent exemption from attendance in the case hearing.

The court adjourned further hearing of the reference until October 20.

PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, former aviation secretary Irfan Elahi, former CEO of PIA Musharraf Rasool, Raheel Ahmed and Tariq Pasha have been nominated as accused in the National Accountability Bureau reference.

The charges were framed against the accused in an early hearing, but they denied charges against them to which the court asked the prosecution to produce their evidence and witnesses to prove charges against the accused.

