Accountability Court reserves verdict in Ishaq Dar assets case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court of Islamabad reserved verdict in the assets beyond means NAB reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar’s counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi concluded their arguments in the case.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir will announce the reserved decision on October 21.

The accountability court had earlier held assets beyond means reference against Ishaq Dar in abeyance. The court resumed hearing of the reference in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision against amendments in the NAB law.

NAB counsel Afzal Qureshi told the court that there is no evidence against Ishaq Dar in the case, neither there was direction from any court for further investigation of the matter.

A reference was filed by the accountability bureau against Ishaq Dar, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood, and Mansoor Raza Rizvi in 2017.