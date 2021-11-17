Accountability court summons witnesses in Paragon reference

LAHORE: The accountability court has summoned the witnesses following the request of the defence counsel in Paragon housing society reference, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the accountability court accepted Khawaja Saad Rafique’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in the hearing.

Rafique’s counsel pleaded with the court to summon witnesses to record testimonies. The court issued orders to produce the witnesses Muhammad Bakhsh and Shaukat Ali in the next hearing.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

