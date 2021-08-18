Accused involved in raping, filming boys at gunpoint in Islamabad arrested

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Wednesday arrested one member of a gang involved in raping and filming boys on gunpoint in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused named Hamid Shehzad, one of the accomplices of a three-member gang was taken into custody by the FIA cybercrime wing in Islamabad.

The FIA said that the gang was involved in raping, filming boys at gunpoint after friendship on social media platforms. The gang has set up its network in the Barakahu area of Islamabad.

One of the accused has been taken into custody, while two others are still at large, the police said and added that the raids are being conducted for the arrest of the remaining accused named Zain and Saifullah.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of sexual assault have been reported across the country previously.

In one such incident recently, a girl from the Gulshan e Ravi area of Punjab was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by seven men before they dumped her on the street within Chung Police Station.