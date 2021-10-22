Accused who caused Rs190 mln loss to national exchequer arrested

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle Karachi has arrested an accused from Peshawar who caused more than Rs190 million worth of financial loss to the national exchequer, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA team conducted a raid in Peshawar and arrested an accused named Sikandar Khan who was allegedly involved in causing more than Rs190 million worth of financial loss to the national exchequer.

A case had been filed against Mengal Brothers Transport Company following an inquiry in which overall six directors of the company including Sikandar Khan was nominated.

The company was blamed for causing the financial loss in terms of PSO fuel transportation to NATO forces. It was learnt that the company had been hired to supply fuel products to the NATO forces.

Mengal Brothers Transport Company was allegedly involved in financial irregularities during the fuel supply transportation.

According to FIA officials, an accused was arrested in the case while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining persons.

