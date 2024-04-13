Achakzai demands quashing cases against PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Mehmood Khan Achakzai has said that the parliament should quash all cases against the PTI’s founder and his associates with a resolution, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI’s founder has been the leader of the strongest party in the parliament, PkMAP leader Achakzai said.

“All big families sitting around the government were accompanied with the English colonial power,” he said. “Same families were also associated with Bhutto and Ziaul Haq,” he said. “These birds when flock to sit over a building, turn that structure into rubble,” veteran politician said.

He said these everlasting trees should be removed from the politics forever. “Such people had forced Benazir Bhutto to get the NRO”.

“When 9000 cases can be quashed, they have to close the May 09 cases too,” he added.

The six opposition parties on Friday named Mahmood Khan Achakzai as president of their newly formed political alliance “Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aaeen” (Constitution Protection Movement) against the government.

As per the details, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal hosted a meeting of the alliance that was also attended by Omar Ayub of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Mahmood Khan Achakzai of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen’s (MWM) Allama Nasir Abbas and Liaquat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).