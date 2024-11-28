Achakzai says peaceful protest has been every citizen’s right

ISLAMABAD: Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Thursday said that peaceful protest has been the right of every citizen of the country.

“If any person claims loyalty to Pakistan, the rule and supremacy of the constitution has been the only solution of it,” PKMAP leader said.

“You consider the PTI’s founder as good or bad, Pakistan’s millions of people have cast vote to him,” seasoned politician said.

It will not be good if anyone hatching conspiracy to create fear among the people, Achakzai said.

“Pakistan can be guided out of crises, if all institutions function within their limits fixed by the constitution,” he added.