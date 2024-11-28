web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 28, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Achakzai says peaceful protest has been every citizen’s right

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Thursday said that peaceful protest has been the right of every citizen of the country.

“If any person claims loyalty to Pakistan, the rule and supremacy of the constitution has been the only solution of it,” PKMAP leader said.

“You consider the PTI’s founder as good or bad, Pakistan’s millions of people have cast vote to him,” seasoned politician said.

It will not be good if anyone hatching conspiracy to create fear among the people, Achakzai said.

“Pakistan can be guided out of crises, if all institutions function within their limits fixed by the constitution,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.