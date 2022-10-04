Acid served in water bottles: Police fail to arrest restaurant owner

LAHORE: Police failed to arrest the restaurant’s owner despite the registration of a case for allegedly serving acid in water bottles to the visitors during a birthday party, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A few days ago, two minors had been served acid in water bottles during a birthday party at a restaurant in Lahore.

The minors included a boy and a 2.5-year-old girl and both of them were receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

The boy suffered burns on his hands and arms after washing his hands, whereas, the minor girl is stated to be critical as she drank the acid from another water bottle containing acid.

Police said that the restaurant manager had been arrested, however, it was not formally declared. Police added that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the water bottle was served by the waiter or the girl picked it up by herself.

