35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

Acting president signs Finance Bill 2023-24

Azhar Farooq
By Azhar Farooq
|

TOP NEWS

Azhar Farooq
Azhar Farooq

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday signed the Finance Bill 2023-2024 to make it come into force from July 1, 2023, ARY News reported.

Following the passage of the finance bill from the parliament, it was sent to the acting President Sadiq Sanjrani, as President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2023-2024, giving the go-ahead to the budgetary proposals for the upcoming financial year.

The bill with a total outlay of Rs14,480 billion was moved by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the house.

Read more: National Assembly passes Finance Bill 2023-24

The House passed the federal budget with the revised targets to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the stalled loan programme.

According to the amendments, the target for tax collection has been revised to Rs 9,415 billion from 9,200 billion.

Rupees Rs801 billion have been allocated for the payments of pension against the earlier allocation of Rs761 billion.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.