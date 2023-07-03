Acting president signs presidential ordinance for NAB amendments

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has signed the presidential ordinance for the recommended amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, ARY News reported on Monday.

The acting president issued the presidential ordinance for the NAB Amendment Ordinance.

نیب ترمیمی آرڈیننس جاری، قائم مقام صدر نے دستخط کردیے#ARYNews #NAB pic.twitter.com/OQHUWz3NQA — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 3, 2023

Earlier, it was learnt that the federal government has prepared draft amendments for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

Sources within the Ministry of Law and Justice said that draft amendments have been prepared for the NAB Ordinance.

The federal cabinet gave approval to the recommended amendments which will be promulgated into law through a presidential ordinance, sources added.

It is expected that the NAB amendments will be approved by the acting president tonight.

After the amendments, the NAB chairman will be given special powers to issue arrest warrants for the accused over lack of cooperation in the investigation.

It will also allow the NAB authorities to get 30-day physical remand of an arrested accused instead of 14 days.