Action sought against Rawalpindi traffic officials for harassing passengers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Islamabad airport took action against the traffic police officers harassing passengers on entry and exit of the airport premises, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Islamabad Airport, Aftab Ahmad Gilani, penned down a letter to the Rawalpindi Traffic Police expressing reservations over the deployment of Rawalpindi Safe City police officers deployed at entry and exit points of the airport.

In the letter, the COO stated that domestic and foreign passengers were being harassed by the traffic police officers at the entry and exit gates.

The letter states that Rawalpindi traffic police officers have also been seen messing with passengers at the airport, stopping vehicles at the entry and exit gates leads to rush and inconvenience to passengers, many passengers leaving the airport. Complaints of harassment have been received.

The letter highlighted the instances of Rawalpindi traffic police officers engaging in disruptive behavior towards passengers.

“Their actions, such as halting vehicles at entry and exit gates, contribute to congestion and inconvenience for travelers, resulting in numerous complaints about harassment from departing airport visitors,” the COO said in the letter.

The COO demanded that the traffic police personnel should be posted away from the entry and exit gates of the airport so that passengers do not face any inconvenience.