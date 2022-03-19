Saturday, March 19, 2022
type here...
HomeScienceTechnology
Web Desk

Activate ‘Facebook Protect’ or get locked out of your account

test

Facebook has reportedly locked some users out after they failed to activate the new ‘Facebook Protect’ feature inside the given deadline, TheVerge reported. 

Facebook, in early March, had sent a bunch of users a spam-like e-mail that read “Your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect”. The e-mail was to alert the users to activate the Facebook Protect feature or they would be locked out of their accounts.

“It is a security program for groups of people that are more likely to be targeted by malicious hackers, such as human rights defenders, journalists, and government officials,” said Facebook.

The feature is designed to ensure the monitoring of those accounts against probable hacking attempts and protects them by using two-factor authentication.

Many users, unfortunately, ignored the e-mail from [email protected] considering it as spam.

As it turns out, the e-mail was not a spam, and the users who hit the deadline for the activation, which was March 17, have been locked out of their Facebook accounts.

The locked-out people have gotten a message that explains the reason and offers them help to turn it o. However, it’s not always working:

Many users have posted over Twitter and other social networking platforms about how they are locked out and are having trouble getting back on to the platform.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.